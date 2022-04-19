Douglas J. Westholm, 58, Sand Creek, Wis., passed away at Mayo Clinic, Eau Claire, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
He was born Nov. 27, 1963, at Sioux City, Iowa, to James and Marilyn (Soderquist) Westholm.
He married Rebecca Severson on Jan. 26, 1991, in Albert City, Iowa. Doug was the manager of cost accounting for Jennie-O.
Doug had many interests, including gardening, golfing, working jigsaw puzzles and anything to do with music. He would proudly tell you he marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with the University of Iowa marching band, playing the bass drum.
He loved watching football and was a huge Minnesota Viking and University of Iowa Hawkeye fan. He was a very social person and enjoyed visiting with and entertaining his many friends.
Above all, he was a man of God and a loving, family man. He was proud of his children, never missing any event they participated in, and loving the time he could spend with his entire family.
Surviving are his mother of Albert City; his wife Becky; children Derek (Jolene) of Colfax, Brandon (Allison) of McGregor, Iowa, Danielle Westholm of Sand Creek and Benjamin of Sand Creek; a sister Beth (Tim) Ingram of West Des Moines, Iowa; a brother Dan (Jill) of Urbandale, Iowa; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his father.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, from New Hope Lutheran Church, Sand Creek, with burial at Our Savior’s Cemetery, Sand Creek.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday from Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Express online condolences at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com.
