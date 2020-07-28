Julie Marie (Kortus) Wohlk

Julie M. (Kortus) Wohlk, 62, rural Almena, Wis., died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis.
She was born June 17, 1958, at St. Paul, Minn., to Michael and Shirley Kortus. She graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1976.
Julie married Roger Wohlk in April of 1977 after moving to Wisconsin. Over a period of time, the couple welcomed two children into their home.
Julie was an accomplished “Jill of all trades." She was happy, kind, outgoing and well-disposed individual who loved nature and fishing, and was passionate about helping as many people as possible.
She also enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, biking, ATV riding, walking/hiking, traveling and sightseeing, as well as being a competitive cribbage player.
Julie was a very active member of the Poskin Lake Association and the ATV club, and helped out anybody who needed it in the area without question.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Josh (Melanie) of Chippewa Falls and Brad (Cat Tackett) of Madison; a granddaughter Illa Wohlk of Bloomer; step-granddaughters Haedynn Leazott, Brooklyn Leazott and Makenna Hanson, all of Chippewa Falls; her stepmother Kath Kortus of North St. Paul; brothers Mark (Barb) Kortus of Milaca, Minn., Craig Boyd of Pine City, Minn., and Kevin Kortus of St. Paul; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, and a sister Debra Falvey.
A celebration of life was held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, from the Wohlk family home, 866 15th Ave., Almena.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
