Allen Roy Libby

Allen R. Libby, 83, Vance Creek Township, Barron County, Wis., passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home, Rice Lake, after a brief stay.
Allen Roy was born in the Clear Lake area on Dec. 6, 1937 to Victor and Helen (Dzubay) Libby. Allen grew up and lived in Vance Creek Township his entire life. During his early years, he attended Meadowbrook School and graduated from Clayton High School in 1956. He attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls for a short time and returned to the family dairy farm to work with his parents.
He met Marilyn Pearson at the roller rink in Deronda and they were married on Nov. 25, 1960. They worked the farm with Victor and Helen for many years. They had three children: Laurie, Carol and Michael.
Allen was a lifelong member of Reeve Evangelical Free Church and served there in the capacity of youth leader, Sunday school teacher and trustee board member. He was a charter member of the Barron County Reserve Officer Corps (ROC) and was a part of that organization for over 30 years. He was also was a member on and later chairman of the Vance Creek Town Board for over 40 years.
He and Marilyn took over the farm in 1976 when Victor retired and later formed Libby's Pine Valley Dairy, Inc. He was successful in his farming career. Allen had almost 200 head of dairy cattle, farmed nearly 500 acres of land and did custom combining and hay baling in the area. In addition to his service with the township and ROC, Allen also served on other boards relating to the township, the Clear Lake Ambulance Board and for a short time on the Clayton School Board.
Allen was well liked and respected by those who knew him. He will be missed by many.
Surviving are children Laurie (Michael) Gargulak of Rice Lake, Carol (Debi Jo) Libby of Urbana, Ill., and Michael (Cari) of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren Caitlin (Michael) Brudzinski of Roberts, Allison Gargulak of Tampa, Fla., and Margaret and Ian Libby of Minneapolis; great-grandchildren Amelia and Bria Brudzinski; sisters Mary Ann (Roger) Klinghagen of Wilmar, Minn., and Sue (Roger) Theno of Woodbury, Minn.; and a special friend Marion Hoskins of Almena.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and many aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Reeve Cemetery, with Rev. Todd Groat officiating. All are welcome. Please follow COVID-19 protocol, wear a mask and observe social distancing practices.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the animal rescue of your choice.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home, Clear Lake, is handling the arrangements (clearlakefuneralhome.com).
