Jeremy E. Dirks was born in Costa Rica on May 22, 1984. He joined our family at the age of 2, along with his older brother and sister. He was tragically killed in a traffic accident on Feb. 4, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz., at the age of 36.
Jeremy grew up in Barron County, Wis., and attended the Barron Christian School. He was baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite on Aug. 31, 1997, by Minister Newell Mininger.
Jeremy loved the outdoors and his outgoing personality won him many friends, many of whom he reached out to in the last few months. Jeremy’s two children and his companion of six years held a special place in his heart.
He recently expressed a desire for a closer relationship with God. We commit him to a merciful and loving God.
Left to cherish his memories are his companion Mayra Perez and his children Xander and Milani, all of Lake Forest, Calif.; his parents Dennis and Donna Mae Dirks of Rice Lake, currently serving in Wide Ruins, Ariz.; brothers Chad (Stephanie) of Prairie Farm and Jared (Amy) of Clarksdale, Miss.; a sister "Melanie" Katherine Dirks of Costa Rica; his biological family in Costa Rica; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, assisted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
