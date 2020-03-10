Linda Kay Wilander

Linda K. Wilander, 76, Duluth, Minn., died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center, with her family by her side.
She was born at Rice Lake, Wis., on Jan. 20, 1944, to Arnold and Avis Mickelson. She was a Duluth resident for the last 50 years.
Linda worked as an insurance agent in Duluth, focusing on life insurance and funeral pre-planning policies.
Linda and her family have deep connections with Bethany Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching her kids participate in sports, going to rummage sales and following friends on Facebook.
Surviving are daughters Margaret Wilander and Megan Wilander, both of Duluth; sisters Ann Premo of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jean (Arlyn ) Kuesel of Bloomer; and a brother Randall (Lisa) Mickelson of Ridgeland.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2003, and a brother Rodger Mickelson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, from Bethany Baptist Church, 6700 Grand Ave in Duluth, with burial at Oneota Cemetery. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home, Duluth, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.