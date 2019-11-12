Marion J. Workman, 92, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Prairie Home Assisted Living, Menasha.
Marion was born Dec. 1, 1926, at Haugen to Joseph and Lena (Bruha) Beranek. She attended Rice Lake High School, and later, Barron County Normal School and became a teacher. She taught at Collingwood School.
One June 22, 1946, she married Carroll Workman at her Haugen rural family home in an outdoor ceremony. Carroll and Marion farmed in rural Prairie Farm, where they raised their five children.
Marion loved to read, garden and worked hard on the farm. She loved sharing her love of reading and gardening, and teaching these to her children and grandchildren, as well as sewing, knitting and other craft projects. She loved the Lord and you could find her at Barron Foursquare Church, teaching Sunday school, leading youth groups, organizing cradle roll, serving on the Christian Foursquare Women’s Group and Growing Lights School Board, and any other way she could help at the church.
Marion was involved in the Barron County Homemakers and her children’s 4-H clubs. She could be found journaling, practicing her daily devotions and praying for others. Marion will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are children Richard (Joy) of Barron, Nancy Elliott of Salado, Texas, Jeff (Roda) of Hillsdale, Ted (Jean) of Prairie Farm and Suzi (Tony) Bellman of Menasha; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister Lucille Severson of Prairie Farm; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Willems, Blanche Berry and Margaret Beranek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law Bill Elliott; brothers Donald and Theodore Beranek; and a great-granddaughter Zoe Rayn Barrett.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, from Foursquare Gospel Church, Barron, with Rev. Wayne Espeseth officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
