Grace Elizabeth Novinska

Grace E. Novinska, 79, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Care Partners.
She was born March 20, 1941, to Frank and Myva (Saxby) Paulus at Rice Lake, where she also attended high school.
On Feb. 19, 1961, she married Allen Musil. They lived on a dairy farm in the Township of Oak Grove and raised their seven children. Life was not always easy and they had their struggles, but together they provided a happy and loved household for their family. After Allen’s death, she married Gordon Novinska Sr. in 2005.
Grace enjoyed being with family and took pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a caregiver by heart; earlier on it was nothing for her to run a family member or neighbor to appointments or stop to check in on them daily on her way to or from work. In her younger days, she could run circles around anyone and get more accomplished in one day than most people in a week. If you stopped at her house, she always made you feel comfortable and offered you a cup of coffee and something to eat.
Baking and cooking came naturally to her and she was very creative with it. It was nothing to see her come up with a huge meal in a matter of minutes, with a dessert included. On the farm, not a day was missed where there wasn't something fresh out of the oven, whether it was before she went to work at Farm & Fleet or after milking was done in the evening.
For anybody who got to be her “Noodle Tester,” it was the best job in the world! Gracie’s Chicken and Noodles, her signature dish, will live on to be enjoyed by those she has taught how to make it, and just remember don’t forget the secret ingredient – a cup of vinegar.
Her qualities of caring, gardening, love for flowers, baking and cooking have been taught to her children so her legacy will be passed on through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grace not only worked on the dairy farm, but also worked at Country Inn and Farm & Fleet, Rice Lake, for 35 years until she retired. After that, she enjoyed meeting up with her girlfriends once a week for lunch, where they greatly enjoyed each other’s company.
Surviving are children David (Sherri) Musil, Dennis Musil (Carol Lathrop), Sharron Brackeen, Sue (John) Taylor, Pam (Don) Brunclik, Julie (Rod) Polzin and Mark (Gabrielle) Musil; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren Judy (Greg) Van Helden, Mary Ann (Don) Dostal, Gordie (Karen) Novinska and Barry (Laurie) Novinska; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sisters Pat (Lloyd) Taylor and Jean Greisen; brothers Ron (Diane) Paulus, Don (Peggy) Paulus and Rick (Cindy) Paulus; stepsisters Carol Schweitzer (Kay Rick) and Gerry (Andy) Schweitzer; special friends Mary Dostal, Bink Sevart, Charlene (Jerry) Larson and Mary Ellen (Ron) Krannitz; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Grace was preceded in death by her husbands Allen “Moose” Musil and Gordon Novinska Sr.; her parents Frank Paulus and Myva Paulus-Smith; her stepfather Lester Smith; a son-in-law Tom Brackeen; and a great-grandson Kyle Robert Musil.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen, with Father Ed Anderson officiating and interment at the church cemetery. A public visitation will be held 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
