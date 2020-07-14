Steven Jay Broten

"Fly High Silver Fox"
Steven J. Broten, 62, Balsam Lake, Wis., passed away at his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Steven was born to Donald and Carol Broten at Rice Lake on July 11, 1957. He was baptized and confirmed at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
He served in the Navy from 1975 to 1981. After his discharge from military service, he lived in Hawaii, where his daughter was born.
He spent his life acquiring a knowledge of mathematics — calculus, computers and mechanics. He was passionate with his knowledge and comprehension; oftentimes sponging it onto others.
Although stubborn, humble and fond of his solitude, Steven loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter Stephanie (Jeff) Olson and grandchildren Allie and Sydney of Onalaska; his mother; brothers Kevin, Mike and Karl; sisters Cheryl, Laurie, Dawn, Terri, Kristine and Susan; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steven was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents Axel and Viola Halvorson, and Lyle and Marge Broten.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date. In loving memory of Steven.
