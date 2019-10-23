Brian Michael Morris

Brian M. Morris, 44, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
He was born Dec. 26, 1974, at Lansing, Mich., to Richard and Debra Morris. Brian earned his associates degree in software from ITT Tech in Dallas, Texas.
He married Joan Bazille in August of 2000, and from that union came three children.
Brian married Nichole Vold on Nov. 28, 2015, at their home in Turtle Lake.
Brian was a beautifully human, passionate husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. He was always pushing and encouraging his children to strive and try everything.
His interests ranged from building boats in bottles, building model airplanes, going for walks with Nichole in the woods, playing old school video games, drinking and collecting Coca Cola merchandise, and collecting all things bald eagle related. Brian was a talented singer and impressionist.
He loved his children, his wife and his granddaughter greatly. He would drop everything to make sure that his family was taken care of. Brian especially enjoyed every moment that he got to spoil his granddaughter.
He worked several jobs over the years and recently began at Jennie-O, Barron, as a line worker.
Surviving are his wife Nichole; children Kadianna (Brad Chilson) Morris, Gessanna Morris and Jacob; stepsons James and Dustin Coleman; a granddaughter Kiara Chilson; a brother Mark; sisters Tracy Morris and Danette Young; a special cousin Teresa McConnell; his mother Debra Neuenschwander; his father Richard (Pat); as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by a sister Debbie Hawkins; a nephew Justin Young; his stepfather Richard Neuenschwander; and his grandparents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, from Grace Community Church, with Pastor Jason Buck and Ken Mandley officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
