Luella “Sissy” DeGolier, 89, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Amery Hospital.
Luella was born near Arland on Aug. 9, 1932, to Andrew and Clara (Fornell) Anderson. She grew up in Turtle Lake and graduated from Turtle Lake High School as valedictorian in 1951.
After working as a typist for three years in Minneapolis, Minn., she returned to Wisconsin. On June 5, 1954, Luella married Howard “Tom” DeGolier at Turtle Lake.
Polio as a teenager limited the use of her legs for the past seven decades, but Luella lived a full life, raising five boys on the family farm north of Turtle Lake. She was active in the Horseshoe Lake Homemakers’ Club, Zion Lutheran Church and for about 20 years was Clerk of the Town of Beaver.
She enjoyed reading, playing card games and Scrabble, watching birds, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and “coffee time.”
Surviving are sons Mike (Sue) of Rice Lake, Bob (Karen) of Comstock, Gary (Laura) of Amery, Scott and Steve, both of Turtle Lake; a sister Nancy (John) Brunes of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; a brother Andy (Pat) of Belleville; sisters-in-law Bev Anderson of Puyallup, Wash., and Mary Anderson of Fish Creek; grandchildren Jeremy, Brandon (Sara), Allison, Travis (Mallory) and Dustin (Sara) DeGolier, Jamie (Tim) Mills, and Amber (Lucas) Hanke; and great-grandchildren Jacob, Madeline, Violet, Luke, Logan and Jordan DeGolier, Reagan and Skylar Hanke, Willow Franc, and Louis and Luella Mills.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1992; brothers Gordon, Rodney (Elva) and Ned Anderson; and a sister-in-law Edna Anderson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, from Zion Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Steve Miller officiating and interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is handling arrangements.
