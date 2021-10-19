Esther Irene Moschkau

Esther I. Moschkau, 98, Almena, Wis., died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm.
She was born May 14, 1923, at Cavour, S.D., to William and Emillie (Koser) Zell.
Esther was married at Julesburg, Colo., on Oct. 5, 1943, to Gottlieb J. Koenig, who preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 1989. On Sept. 13, 1998, she married Arthur "Art" Moschkau, who preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2011.
Esther was known as a great cook and baker, with her rolls and donuts being especially popular. She often came home from church to find a yard full of cars for Sunday dinner. She loved to travel and took three trips to Germany.
She was active in the American Legion auxiliary, where she served as president for many years, and the Almena VFW auxiliary.
She had a strong faith in God and made sure she passed it on to all her children. She was very active in church, teaching Sunday school and involved in the Ladies Aid, choir and altar guild. Esther enjoyed bowling in Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Clayton leagues, and loved to play the piano.
Surviving are sons Larry (Penny) Koenig of St. Croix Falls, Dale (Mary) Koenig of Turtle Lake and Stanley "Butch" (Nancy) Koenig of Rice Lake; daughters Diane (Ivan) Clarke of Chaska, Minn., Beverly (John) Tempel and Betty (Gary) Dueholm, both of Turtle Lake, and June (Paul) Hines of Clayton; a daughter-in-law Sue Ann Koenig of Turtle Lake; two stepchildren; 26 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; brothers Harland Zell of St. Louis, Mo., and Verald Zell of Pollock, La.; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husbands, Esther was preceded in death a daughter Eldora Williamson; a son Jerry Koenig; a granddaughter Christine Koenig; brothers Walter, Ben, Ferd, George, Marvin, Clifford and William Zell; sisters Mary Zell and Lenora Peskey; stepbrothers Frank and Erwin Zell; a stepsister Minnie Nordstrom; two stepchildren; and several brothers and sisters in-law.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, from St. Matthew Church, Almena, with Pastor Preston Paul officiating and burial at St. Matthew Cemetery, Almena.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Sunday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
