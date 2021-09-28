James A. Dietrich, 51, Barron, Wis., formerly of Chetek, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Spooner Health Care System.
James was born Dec. 23, 1969, at Rice Lake. He was a hard worker and was most recently working for a private contractor doing lakeside services.
He enjoyed hunting, yard sales, tractor pulls and working on vehicles.
Surviving are his father Karl H. Dietrich of Chetek; brothers Thomas and Timothy of Chetek; a sister Susan (Warren Sr.) Hazelwood of Cameron; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his mother Darlene Dietrich, and a sister Mary Ann in infancy.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, from Chetek Lutheran Church, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. James will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek, following the service.
Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.