Sheri Lynn Miller

Sheri L. Miller, 64, Prairie Farm, Wis., entered God’s Heavenly Kingdom on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in peace while surrounded by family at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire, after a short illness.
Sheri was born Aug. 21, 1957, at Leon, Iowa, to Byron, Sr. and Lyla (Carlson) Miller. She grew up in Prairie Farm and attended school there.
On Nov. 14, 1972, she married Bradley Miller at Bessemer, Mich.
She clerked at Janice and Randy Roemhild’s and Duffy Lien’s store in Prairie Farm. In 1983, Sheri and Brad bought and operated Sheri’s Shop’N’Save, Prairie Farm, until she sold it in 2017.
Sheri was an active member of United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm. She loved to cook and bake, and decided to help out her sister-in-law at the Dairyland Café in Ridgeland the last 4 years. Many people loved to come to see and visit with her on her Dairyland day.
Sheri and Brad also loved to camp and were seasonal campers for many years at the Chetek River Campground. She was also a member of the Prairie Farm Civics Club and an election board worker in the Village of Prairie Farm.
She was a loving wife and devoted mom, grandma, sister and aunt. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and she was incredibly proud of her grandsons. In addition, she enjoyed breakfast with friends, traveling, watching movies, music, the Packers and a good day shopping. Sheri will be forever remembered for her kind, compassionate and charitable heart, and her infectious smile and laugh.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son Jeremy of Prairie Farm; grandsons Zachary Miller of Madison and McCade Miller of Barron; a brother Byron, Jr. (Luzita) Miller of Barron; sisters Judy (Dual) Spurlock and Kathy (Terry) Wirth, both of Prairie Farm; a special friend Harry Prunty of Prairie Farm; her Yorkie Reggie; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Sheri was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter Angela Marie Miller in 1977.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Rev. Sara Feld officiating and burial at Sunset Cemetery, Town of Prairie Farm.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Sunday and an hour prior to services, both at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
