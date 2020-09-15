Barbara Host Marlier, 76, went in quiet peace to her God, her blessed Virgin Mary, her many relatives, friends and other saints on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. In her last days, she was surrounded by her husband, her children, and grandchildren while at Appleton ThedaCare Regional Medical Center and in hospice care at the same facility.
She was born Barbara Martha Host at Milwaukee on Aug. 15, 1944, to her now deceased parents, David Host and Patricia Host (nee Bellew).
Barbara was a deeply religious, warm, caring and compassionate person. She had a strong devotion to Mary, the Mother of Jesus. She was deeply formed in the social teachings of the Roman Catholic Church with regard to the primary teaching of Jesus Christ, which is to care for those less fortunate. She believed in a progressive Catholic Church based on the above with appropriate respect to its teachings and rules. These beliefs were shaped by her parents and the example of Dorothy Day. She and her husband shared these same beliefs.
Barbara married Thomas Robert Marlier on May 6, 1972.
After graduating from Marquette University with a degree in theology and beginning studies in psychology, Barbara spent most of her life in social work, taking off due time to provide full-time care of her growing children.
Barbara lived one year at Casa Maria Hospitality House in Milwaukee, donating her salary to it while helping the homeless and the poor. As early as the 1960s, she marched for civil rights. She continued in these beliefs up to the present. Because she believed that all persons are created equal by the one loving God, Barbara could not hold any person inferior or superior by reason of race, color of skin, national origin, sex, culture or creed. Fairness to all and love were her lasting attributes.
She began her career in social work at the Milwaukee County Department of Public Welfare. She then moved to Barron, where her husband was corporation counsel and cubmaster, and she served as Girl Scout leader.
In 1990, they moved to Shawano, where she established a chapter of Emotions Anonymous, a support group to help members cope with their emotions. She worked at Homme Home in Wittenberg helping counsel youths.
Later, she volunteered helping counsel pregnant teens at The Marion House, Green Bay. After retiring, she remained active caring for her grandchildren and providing Communion and visitation to persons at Maple Lane Health Services. When Covid-19 struck, she was deeply saddened that she would not be able to see the many people there with whom she had developed warm friendships.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 48 years, are children and grandchildren: David Host Marlier (Heather Jean, nee Gilbert) with Sebastian and Josephine Marlier; BethAnna Host Davis, nee Marlier (Joey Lee Davis) with AnnaBelle, Maximus and Tannen Davis; Jonathan Host Marlier (Caroline, nee Bruschuk) with London Marlier; and Mollica Host Marlier (Randall Kent Davis) with Miles and Finnigan Davis.
She is further survived by her sisters, nieces, and nephews: Mary Pat Host with Alia Triliegi; Andrea Host with Michael Mullaney; Thea Host (Kevin Keane) with Jeremy Gramling, Erin Keane, Patrick Keane and Benjamin Keane; and Monica Host (Joel Jablonski) with Day and Gabriel Host-Jablonski.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Casa Maria Hospitality Center, Milwaukee, where she once lived. These may be made through the Swedberg Funeral Home, Shawano.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 26, from Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Shawano. Mass of the Resurrection will follow. Per the family’s wishes and the policy of Sacred Heart Parish, masks must be worn. For more information, please check swedbergfuneralhome.com.
