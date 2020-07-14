Anna M. Holmstrom, 79, Barron, Wis., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
She was born July 11, 1940, at Cumberland, the daughter of Hallie and Elizabeth (Jerry) Johnson. She grew up in the Cameron area and attended school through the eighth grade.
On July 13, 1957, she married Delmar Holmstrom at Barron.
Anna worked at different jobs throughout her life.
Anna enjoyed boating, being on the pontoon and snowmobiling. She liked to garden and go to the races with Delmar. She also enjoyed her social hour with friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Barron, are a son Don of Cameron; daughters LuAnn Bronstad and Mary Rasmussen, both of Barron; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brothers Norm Johnson of Cameron, Dave Johnson of Chetek and Randy Johnson of Spooner; sisters Carol Wenzel of Barron and Barb Rust of Cameron; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; a son Dale; a brother Larry; and sisters Darlene and Bev.
Burial will be held on a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
