Bobbie "Bob" Dean White

Bobbie "Bob" D. White, 83, Cumberland, Wis., died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Cumberland Healthcare and Rehab.
He was born Aug. 15, 1937, to Orval and Ella (Wille) White in Bear Lake Township, Barron County. He attended Rice Lake schools, graduating in 1955.
On May 25, 1957, he married the love of his life, Ardys Thompson. Bob worked at Stella Cheese for over 30 years and then at Lammers Electric until his retirement.
He shared his love of hunting and nature as a hunting safety instructor for 40 years. Bob was an active and faithful member of First Lutheran Church, Cumberland, serving God as council president for several terms, as well as on several committees over the years. He also taught confirmation classes.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Julie (Jeff) Anderson, Brian (Ann) White and Laura (Steve) Schneider; grandchildren Jessica (Ken) Freeman, Justin (Brandie) Anderson, Nicole (Jason) Swart, Hannah (Nick) White, Adam (Heather) Holmes and Kerri (Jillian) Dudley-Holmes; great-grandchildren Nola, Alex, Davis, Sophia, Courtney, Morgan and Jackson; sisters Norma Thompson and Dorothy Eby; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Carl and sister-in-law Beverlee; a brother Vern and sister-in-law Ellen; nieces Jeri Lynn and Trudy; and a brother-in-law Floyd.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, from First Lutheran Church, with interment at East Cumberland (Section Ten) Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, and an hour to services at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.