Jodean "Jody" Marie Lindemer

Heaven gained a sweet and gentle soul Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as the result of an unexpected accident. Jodean "Jody" M. Lindemer, 64, Hillsdale, Wis., was born Sept. 2, 1955, at St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee, to Richard and Eleanor (Vesely) Endres.
She graduated from Brookfield (Wis.) East High School and attended UW-Eau Claire. She worked at Jerome’s/The Turkey Store for many years, until her retirement in 2017.
She married Shelby Lindemer in 1975. They had one child together, Gabrielle. They later divorced.
Jody met her long-time companion, Al Olson, and his daughter, Jessie (Severson) Hoff, and they enjoyed life together for the next 20-plus years. Al passed away in 2006. Since that time, Jody found companionship with Ron Berg (RB).
Jody's family and friends always came first, and she would lend a hand to anyone in need of help with her heart of gold. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bingo and especially her grandchildren. Her main hobbies were drag racing as a spectator and participant, auctions, Internet doctoring (those close to her nicknamed her Dr. Jody).
She was active in her daughter’s 4-H years, raising rabbits. She then became very active volunteering in community services for her church, family and friends.
Surviving are her daughter Gabrielle (Jeremy) Glenna; grandchildren Tyler, Caleb, Lydia and Benjamin; dedicated and loving “extra” family Jessie (Ty) Hoff and Lexi; her significant other Ron Berg (RB); her parents; siblings Debra (Paul) Conlin, Kay (Ned) Hanson, Pam (Pat) Maloney, Rick Endres, Mary (Mark) Krejchi and Becky (Mike) Schwetz; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jody was preceded in death by her long-time companion Al Olson; a brother-in-law Dave Hartig; and grandparents Sylvester and Bernice (Gresl) Endres, and Joseph and Barbara (Ellenbecker) Vesely.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 827 East LaSalle Ave., Barron, with Father Bala Policetty officiating.
A visitation celebrating Jody’s life will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, 19 S. 3rd St., Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
An inurnment ceremony will be held in the spring at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, for close family and friends.
Sometimes God takes the good ones to remind us of what we can become.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.