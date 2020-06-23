Carrie Mariah Miller

Carrie M. Miller, 44, Barron, Wis., passed away in her sleep Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home with two of her sons by her side after a courageously fought battle with lung cancer.
Carrie was born Feb. 9, 1976, at Cumberland to Carol Herdahl and Robert J. Miller. She graduated from Barron High School in 1994. She spent 10 years doing office administration and home health care.
Carrie’s favorite thing to do was being with her sons, who were most important to her. She also had a passion for singing karaoke and playing guitar, traveling, watching crime shows, playing card games, cooking the best food and spending time with her amazing friends.
Carrie was one of the most understanding and loving people. She had an amazing ability to see when you weren’t having a good day and could always find a way to make you feel better. She touched many lives with her giving nature and was a strong connection for her family and friends.
Carrie was a loving mother to her sons Christopher S. Davis and Carsen (Mackenzie) Davis, both of Rice Lake, Santiago (Alanis) Romero of Winona, Minn., and Odin Oliver Harlson of Dallas; four grandchildren; her father Robert (Ann Marie) Miller of Turtle Lake; brothers Robert (Doreen) Miller of Barron and Ron (Nikki) Litland of Grants Pass, Ore.; sisters Brigitte Miller of Turtle Lake and Sara Miller of Baltimore, Md.; grandfather Ken Miller of Barron; special friend Josh Harlson of Dallas; as well as loving family members, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and plenty of cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Carol (Litland) Herdahl; grandparents Elaine Miller, Oliver and Dorothy Herdahl; and an aunt Donna LeGore.
A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, 19 South Third St., Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
