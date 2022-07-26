Sheilda Mae Kahl

Sheilda M. (Cain) Kahl, 83, went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home at Cambridge Assisted Living, Rice Lake, surrounded by family.
Sheilda was born to Arlie and Mardell (Frost) Cain on Nov. 10, 1938, at Amery. In her early childhood, they all moved to Dallas from Clear Lake. Sheilda attended Barron Senior High and graduated in 1956.
In 1954, Sheilda met her high school sweetheart, David Kahl. On June 16, 1956, they were married at United Methodist Church, Dallas. They were married for more than 65 years before David’s passing in December of 2021.
Shielda and David farmed on Highway 25 for 42 years. During those years, Sheilda worked out in the community at the Rice Lake Hospital for a year and then went to Jerome Foods Hatchery, Barron, for over 30 years.
After she retired from Jerome Foods, Sheilda and David traveled the northwestern states doing hearing tests at large businesses. Later, they managed a senior apartment complex in Eau Claire for many years while she worked at Marshfield Clinic for over 6 years.
In 2010, Sheilda and David moved to Spooner, where they lived for 10 years. For the first 3 years in Spooner, Sheilda worked at H&R Block, and then at 75 years old, she decided to retire!
In 2021, they moved to Cambridge Assisted Living.
Sheilda loved crafts and was very artistic. Sheilda’s favorite was making all kinds of greeting cards, and sending them out to family and friends for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, etc. Sheilda also loved to adult color. She got many residents at Cambridge to start coloring and they loved it.
Sheilda so loved her family. She always had a hug, kiss or smile, and always had cookies, breads or bars and treats for us when we gathered. She enjoyed spending time with all of us.
Surviving are a son Brent of North Carolina; daughters Corky (Terry) Edseth of Shell Lake, Kessea Kahl of Chippewa Falls, Kari Hartman of Chetek and Kellie (Scot) Meisner of Chetek; grandchildren Deidre, Devon, Levi, Anthony (Veronica), JoDean (Mick), Garrett, Tasha (Brad) and Brittany (Shaun); great-grandchildren Xander and Eily, Tyler and Jaycee, Jasper and Alexis, Noah, Jackson, Stella, Hunter, Chase, Cali Jo, Abigail and Mitchell, and McKenzie; and a great-great-granddaughter Brynlee Kay. She is further survived by a brother Doug (Sherry) Cain of Arizona; a sister Cheryl (Gary) Forehand of Rice Lake; sisters-in-law Karen Cain of Colorado and Margaret Maust of Rice Lake; a brother-in-law James Nelson of La Crosse; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Shielda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a great-grandson Jacob; a brother Harry Cain; a sister Lavonne Nelson; a son-in-law Peter Hartman; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and some dear close friends.
Visitation will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation in honor of Sheilda Kahl.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
