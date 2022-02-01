Fred O. Lockburner Jr., 81, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Cambridge Senior Living, Rice Lake.
He was born May 1, 1940, at Newton, N.J., to Fred and Vivian Lockburner. He had his own mechanical contracting business before moving to Wisconsin.
He enjoyed dairy farming, and in later years, sold real estate, drove semi tractors and remodeled houses. Fred also enjoyed spending time traveling and antiquing. He especially cherished his camping trip to Alaska and halibut fishing.
His hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting, flower gardening (iris), landscaping, wine making and cooking. He also enjoyed spending time in his shop working on projects (woodworking and stained glass).
Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor; children Gary (Kathy) and Candy (Bruce) Meyer; siblings Vivian, Barbara, Louie, Mark and Joan; grandchildren Garret, Jason, Brandee, Michelle and Heather; and six great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
