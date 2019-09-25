Alta Kuehn, 82, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake, Wis.
Alta was born Sept. 6, 1937, at Barron, the only daughter of Amos and Esther West. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1955, then attended the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. She later worked in a business office at Minneapolis, Minn.
On Oct. 11, 1958, she married Orvin Kuehn. They settled on the east side of Barron, where they established a furniture store. Alta spent her time working in the store, raising a family, and supporting her family’s education, music and hobbies.
Upon retirement, Alta and Orvin moved to Cameron. They enjoyed their grandsons and continued to help with the furniture store on occasion.
Alta’s strong faith, love of family and friends, and pets were constants in her life.
In 2014, Alta moved to Heritage Manor, Rice Lake, and later to Dove Healthcare in 2017, where she made new friends, enjoyed the annual Harley Davidson rides, and much appreciated the many visits from family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter Dawn of Chippewa Falls; sons Kevin (Janell) of Barron and Kerry of Phoenix, Ariz.; and grandsons Alex of Austin, Texas, and Andrew of Barron.
Alta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, from Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Michael Nielsen officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
