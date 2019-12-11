Craig S. Koser, 66, Menomonie, Wis., went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. As was normal for him, Craig was volunteering to mark snowmobile trails in Dunn County when a tragic accident occurred.
He was born Dec. 3, 1953, at Cumberland and grew up in Almena. He attended Barron Area Schools and graduated from Barron High School in 1972. Craig was an excellent athlete and lettered in both wrestling and football for three years at Barron High School. Through school, Craig worked in the family business, Koser Silo Company, until his college years.
Craig received a bachelor’s degree in small engines and also graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College in police science. He spent his entire career in law enforcement for both Barron and Dunn County. As the lead investigator for Dunn County, Craig was in charge of countless crime investigations and was often called as an expert witness in other counties' prosecutions. He started the Dunn County DARE Program and oversaw its success.
After his retirement from law enforcement in 2009, Craig was an employee of the Menomonie School District in both maintenance and as a morning and afternoon bus driver.
He was an avid sportsman, having competed in many professional bass tournament competitions for ABA, as well as the Red Cedar Bassmasters. He was a strong member of the Irvington Booster Club and the Hillclimbers Snowmobile Club. He loved to hunt and fish, and totally enjoyed his time outdoors, crafting his own maple syrup, cutting wood and so many different projects.
Craig married Lynne Schutts on April 7, 1984, and was a wonderful father for those 35 years to Chad and Calli.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Chad Schutts (Christina) of Menomonie; a daughter Calli (Jenna) of Colfax; grandchildren Channer Schutts (Tia), Brennah Schutts and Marissa Schutts; brothers Mark (Kim) of Eau Claire, Don (Lisa) of Hayward and Brian of Austin, Minn.; a sister Sheila Harris (Hoadley) of Fargo, N.D.; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends.
Craig was preceded in death by his father Ralph and his mother Lillian of Almena.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, from Christ Lutheran Church, Menomonie, with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating and burial at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday, with a time of sharing at 7:00, from Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie. Visitation was also held an hour prior to services at the church.
To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
