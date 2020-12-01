Betty Ellen O’Flanagan

Betty Ellen (Kahl) O’Flanagan was born to Howard and Frieda (Frisle) Kahl on Feb. 27, 1927. She was raised on the family farm two miles east of Prairie Farm and attended Parkman School through eighth grade. She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1945.
On Oct. 20, 1945, she married Dale O’Flanagan of Ridgeland. They lived in Ridgeland while she worked at the telephone office switchboard and was a clerk at Jorstad’s store until her three sons were born. She then sold Avon for seven years and worked for Westcap of Glenwood City for six years.
Betty worked in and loved the supper club business for 15 years, enjoying her time at the Turtle Inn, Spanky's in Barronett, Dutchman's Bar in Ridgeland and the Cameron House.
She was a member of Rice Lake Methodist Church and active in the Rice Lake Hospital Auxiliary. She did volunteer driving for the Office on Aging for 15 years.
Surviving are sons Barry and Tom (Kathy); grandsons Brendon and Corey O’Flanagan; granddaughters Grace (Josh) Shervey, Erin (Cody) Wooldridge, and Brooke and Ellie O’Flanagan; four great-grandchildren; and a sister Kay (Glen) Ruid.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a son Jerry O’Flanagan.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many wonderful friends.
A celebration of life will be held for Betty in 2021.
