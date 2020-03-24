Olive Bjugstad, 88, Rice Lake, Wis., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
She was born Jan. 29, 1932, at Nunica, Mich., to Richard and Bernice (Coddington) Brown. Olive attended school in Radisson and Winter.
She married Luverne Bjugstad on Dec. 28, 1950, at Pine City, Minn.
Olive was a nurse's aide at Lakeside Hospital, Rice Lake, and church organist at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church, Rice Lake, both for many years.
Olive and Luverne also foster cared 18 children.
She loved to sew, can, bake, garden and handed out gum at church to the little children.
Surviving are a daughter Linda Wimmer of Rice Lake; grandchildren James Lathrop, Jill (Darwin) Richardson and John Lathrop; great-grandchildren Quincy (Isabelle), Marcus and Darion; a great-great-granddaughter Genesis; a sister Lynette Engebretsen of St. Louis Park, Minn.; a brother Don Brown of Rice Lake; special foster sons Ozzie Vick and Marvin Vick; as well as nieces and nephews.
Olive was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers Herman, Lester, Duane and Lyle Brown; and sisters Gladys Flach and Audrey Torp.
Services are pending at this time. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
