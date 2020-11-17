Mary Lou Ferguson

Mary L. Ferguson, 88, formerly of Barron, Wis., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Cranberry Court Assisted Living, Wisconsin Rapids.
Mary was born July 27, 1932, at Cumberland to Fred and Helen (Tyvoll) Douglas. After graduating from Cumberland High School in 1950, she attended Superior State College and received a teaching degree. She taught elementary school in Cameron for most of her career, and was loved and remembered by her students for all of her creative learning activities.
She married Jan Ferguson on June 9, 1962, and had two sons. The marriage ended in divorce.
After retiring from teaching, she worked at local nurseries, sharing her passion for plants and gardening. Her love and enjoyment of animals, nature and everything outdoors began at a very young age and carried on throughout her life.
As a member of First Lutheran Church, Barron, she served on many congregational organizations. She also generously volunteered her time to countless community services.
Surviving are sons Mark (Amanda Haugen) of St. Croix Falls and Brent (Sarah) of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren Emily (Jesse) Miller of Balsam Lake, Samantha (fiancé Jakob Berthiaume) of Big Lake, Minn., Ethan Ksionek of Green Bay and Dillon Ksionek of Wisconsin Rapids; sisters Elaine (Allen) Meschke of Mesa, Ariz., and Ann Lundmark of Cumberland; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law Lee Lundmark.
The family would like to thank the loving nurses and caregivers at Dove Healthcare, Barron, and Cranberry Court, Wisconsin Rapids, as well as Heartland Hospice!
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
