Marissa "Missy" Leigh (Fall) Theorin

Marissa "Missy" L. (Fall) Theorin, 40, Blanchardville, Wis., was called to her eternal home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home after a brief but courageous fight with brain cancer, with her loving family at her side. Marissa lived a life too short, but a life well-lived.
Missy was born to David and Pamela (Larson) Fall at Amery on Aug. 12, 1979. She was baptized and confirmed at Silver Creek Lutheran Church, Clayton. She attended and graduated from Prairie Farm High School, and later received an associate degree from Century College, White Bear Lake, Minn., as a legal assistant.
She moved to Madison to be near her future husband during his last two years of college and worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, and later at MetaStar.
On June 7, 2003, she married the love of her life, school classmate and friend since kindergarten, Chris Theorin, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Madison. This union was blessed with two children, Kyle David, age 14, and Mazie Brien, 12.
Missy became a stay-at-home mom and was totally involved in her children’s lives. She drove them many miles to athletic contests, gymnastics, piano lessons, church activities and scouts. Along the way she was a Sunday school teacher, assistant basketball coach, Den Leader and assistant Cub Master, PTA member, and “Team Mom” for Kyle’s hockey teams.
She was a pet lover, and a detail-oriented organizer and planner.
Missy was a big hockey fan; she and Chris were longtime season ticket holders at Wisconsin Badger games. She loved travelling with her family and friends, having taken many vacations, both in the country and abroad in Canada, Europe and the Caribbean. She and Chris were passionate about traveling to find new adventures, often revolving around discovering fun breweries and brew fests.
A great passion in Marissa’s life was the public school system, especially the Pecatonica Area School District. Her mission was to provide a foundation for every student to succeed. She was an active volunteer at book fairs and served on the Pecatonica School Board. Her most recent major volunteer effort was as a founder and manager of the ‘Pec Pantry’ Backpack Program, which targets food-insecurity in the school district.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, son and daughter, are her parents David and Pamela Fall of Clayton; sisters Elizabeth (Bob) Harrop of Park Falls, Jennifer (Chad) Herman of Chippewa Falls and Ashley (Josh) Balts of Rice Lake; her father and mother-in-law Lee and Cindy Theorin of Menomonie; sisters-in-law Jess (Noah) Holm of St. Paul, Minn., and Julie (Aaron) Robel of Elk Mound; along with many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
Missy was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Clement and MaryAnn (Krecker) Fall, and maternal grandparents Franklin and Tina (Hauser) Larson.
Marissa’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of the healthcare workers who have been with her through the last four months, especially all of the doctors and nurses in the UW-Madison Neurology and Radiation Oncology departments, and the wonderful staff from Agrace Hospice Care. A special thanks to all the friends and neighbors who have provided meals for our family members in the past weeks and months.
In lieu of flowers, Chris suggests memorials be made in Marissa’s name to the following charities: Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern WI, No Kid Hungry, or Feeding America.
A visitation and celebration of her life observing social distancing with wearing of masks requested was held 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, from Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main St., Blanchardville.
A Christian Lutheran funeral service observing social distancing was held at the upper McKellar Park shelter at 304 Curve Street, Blanchardville, at 11 a.m. Monday.
Fellowship and a meal followed at the park.
Saether Funeral Service, Blanchardville, handled arrangements. Online condolences and video greetings can be left at saetherfuneralservice.com. The service was livecast on the Saether Funeral Service Facebook page.
