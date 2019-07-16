Marvin Rasmussen, 94, Barron, Wis., passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Dove Health Care, Rice Lake.
He was born Dec. 10, 1924, to Erik and Anna (Pedersdatter) Rasmussen in the township of Maple Grove, Barron County. He was one of 12 children raised on the home farm in Wickware. He attended school at the Africa School House, town of Barron, until the eighth grade. Marvin did very well in school, as he recently shared with us his report cards.
Marvin’s faith and trust in God was evident. He was a lifelong member of New Scandinavian Lutheran Church, Hillsdale. He was baptized, confirmed, married and now laid to rest, all at New Scandinavian.
Marvin married Annabelle Johnson on June 24, 1947. They were married for 70 years until her death in January of 2017. They had one son, Terri (Deb) Rasmussen; two grandchildren, Trishia (Nathan) Kuehndorf and Justin Rasmussen; and three great-grandchildren, Ashley (Travis) Dahlberg, Tayler Kuehndorf and Afton Kuehndorf. Additionally, they were blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Natelee and Tayton Dahlberg.
Marvin spent his life dedicated to farming with his wife and son. He took great pride in his animals, land and machinery. Even after retirement, he still enjoyed driving tractor for his nephews, Warren and Larry. When he wasn’t driving tractor, you were sure to find him mowing lawn.
Surviving are a son Terri (Deb) Rasmussen; grandchildren Trishia (Nathan) Kuehndorf and Justin Rasmussen; great-grandchildren Ashley (Travis) Dahlberg, Tayler and Afton Kuehndorf; great-great-grandchildren Natelee and Tayton Dahlberg; a sister Ardis (Dale) Thorsbakken; a sister-in-law Ethel Rasmussen; a brother-in-law Gordy Thunberg; as well as many nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, three sisters, seven brothers, a sister-in-law, and a brother-in-law.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, with Rev. Heather Kistner officiating and burial at New Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to the services, both at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
