Vern Gaare, 63, Seattle, Wash., passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Everett, Wash.
He was born March 17, 1957, at Rice Lake, Wis., to Garth and Leah Gaare of Hillsdale. Vern graduated from Barron High School in 1975. After graduation, he farmed on the family farm near Hillsdale.
He married Patricia Bader in 1982. He moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1984 with his young family. From there, the family moved on to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1987. Vern’s working career in Alaska was spent mostly with trucking firms.
The family moved from Fairbanks to Seattle in 1995. Vern began a career in sales while in Seattle, first in real estate and later in auto sales.
Vern’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are a brother Ron; children through marriage with Patricia Bader: Ryan Bader, Rachel Gray and Anthony Bader; six grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, a brother David, and a sister Sandra.
Celebration of life activities will be determined at a later time.
