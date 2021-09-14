Clarence Carl Sellent

Clarence C. Sellent, 86, Almena, Wis., died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland.
He was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Almena Township to Albert and Ida (Erb) Sellent. Clarence grew up in Almena and attended Maple Grove School. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Almena.
In 1958, he joined the U.S. Army and served for two years. During his service, he spent a year in Germany as a Private First Class. He also served with the Company D 2nd Armed Rifle Bn 52nd Infantry.
After his service, he returned home to continue working on the farm until 1990. Later he worked at Jerome Foods as a farm manager’s assistant.
He married Bernice Kleinschmidt at Turtle Lake on Jan. 28, 1967, and they spent 52 wonderful years together.
Clarence enjoyed spending his time working on the farm, going to auctions, hunting, fishing and fixing things. He was also fond of picking strawberries; however, not all would make it into the bucket.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Denise (Dwayne) Stabenow and Brenda Sellent; grandsons Austin and Grant Stabenow; a great-granddaughter Bexley Stabenow; a brother Henry (Nila) Sellent; a sister-in-law Bev Sellent; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; brothers George, Bernard and Walter; sisters Dorothy and Margaret; and parents-in-law Art and Clara Kleinschmidt.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, from Zion Lutheran Church, Almena, with Pastor Groth officiating and burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chad Owens, Jerry Lee Kleinschmidt, Richard Sellent, Bruce Sellent, Cory Kleinschmidt and Dean Sellent. Honorary pallbearers are Grant and Austin Stabenow.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland.
