William “Bill” Albert Yager

William “Bill” A. Yager, 68, Prairie Farm, Wis., formerly of Clayton, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pioneer Health and Rehab, Prairie Farm, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Nov. 9, 1952, at New Richmond, the oldest son of Florenz and Carole (Blosmore) Yager. Bill grew up in Clayton on the family farm and graduated from Clayton High School in 1970.
In November of 1972, Bill married Linda Schmidts and they made their home in Baldwin. During this time, he worked at DoBoy in addition to farming. Bill and Linda raised four children: Paula, Travis, Kathleen and Christie, and later divorced.
On Jan. 25, 1997, Bill married Jenifer Drackert. They lived in St. Louis Park, Minn., before settling back in Clayton, where they raised their two children, Andrew and Hannah Yager. During this time, Bill farmed and worked various jobs before retiring from Andersen Windows.
Bill found his greatest joy in holding, hugging and kissing his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading the daily paper and playing crossword puzzles with a cup of coffee while overlooking Lake Magnor or the Hay River (depending on his mobility).
Bill was a diehard Moose Country radio fan. He spent his time playing cards and visiting with many lifelong friends at Charlie’s, The Buckhorn in Prairie Farm and Gosnell's Packer Inn. Of course, Bill may have been known to have a beer or two once the coffee ran out (Yup, we called you out Bill! Love Ya!).
Surviving are children Paula Yager of Minnesota, Travis (Rose) of Chisago City, Minn., Kathleen Yager of Minnesota, Andrew (Jerra) of Prairie Farm and Hannah (Paul) Grossenbacher of Clayton; grandchildren Kristy and Kristen Yager, Addison and Alfred Yager, Hazel and Griffin Grossenbacher, with two more grandchildren on the way this year; former spouse Jenifer (Steve) Gilman of Clayton; siblings Marge Yager of Amery, Jack (Cheryl) of Clayton, Tom (Pam) of Clear Lake and Marion (David) Posey of Amery; bonus kids Acsia Naessen, Kayla Blackwell, RayAnna Blackwell, Jon Marlowe and Evette Parenteau; and longtime and dear friends and family that assisted in his daily care during his illness Tom Merth, Bob Donath, John Peetz, Wayne Wegan, Karl Aberle, Sherry Knutson, Clifford Blosmore and Moose Blosmore.
Of course there are far too many family and friends to mention individually who reached out and loved Bill. He will be dearly missed by all!
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Christie Yager, and sisters Alice Carr and Carole Retana.
A warm and grateful shout out to the gals at River Country Co-op, Prairie Farm, for helping Bill get his coffee, newspaper and scratch off tickets on the days he had a hard time moving around.
Jay Fallon with the Barron County Housing Authority for going above and beyond the call of maintenance man.
Pioneer Health and Rehab for giving him the opportunity to spend his final days with his grandchildren, family and friends. The tender care and compassion they exhibited towards Bill was not overlooked.
A celebration of life will be held 12-3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Pioneer Park, Prairie Farm, with an adult open house celebration to follow at The Buckhorn from 3-6 p.m.
Rest in peace Bill!
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements (clearlakefuneralhome.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.