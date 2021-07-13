William “Bill” Albert Yager

Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.