“For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.” 2 Corinthians 5:1 KJV
Beloved husband, father and grandfather Arden D. Eggleston, 92, Ridgeland, Wis., was peacefully ushered into the presence of his Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West (End of Life Care), Eau Claire. His passing was due to a bleeding ulcer that caused an existing heart condition to further deteriorate.
He was born to Clifton and Lottie Eggleston in rural Dallas on Sept. 5, 1927. He graduated from Barron High School in 1945. The prior year, at 17 years-of-age, he bought his parents’ farm in Dallas and began his lifelong passion of dairy farming.
Arden married Patricia Martin of Ridgeland on Feb. 25, 1950, and later purchased her parents’ farm (Floyd and Della Martin of Ridgeland) to continue farming. Eventually, he bought a milk route and hauled milk for the Barron Creamery.
Arden loved baseball. After high school, he played with the local favorite team known as the Ridgeland Reds. Later, he was asked to join the Prairie Farm team, where in 1958, he was recognized for leading the whole county with a .590 batting average.
With his tenor voice, he enjoyed singing solos in high school and later on duets with his wife for special occasions. He was also active with a barbershop chorus organization in Barron for several years. He was an avid deer hunter from an early age and only stopped hunting within the past two years. He loved going to Colorado hunting for mule deer and elk.
Arden is survived by Patty, his wife of 70 years; children Sharon (Tom) Vipond of Woodstock, Ga., Marcia (Niles) Knutson of Sparta, Sandy Bygd of Ridgeland and Della Strand of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Delwin and Shelby, and a son-in-law Niles Knutson.
The family will announce memorial plans in due time.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. To leave online condolences, visit cremationsociety-wi.com.
