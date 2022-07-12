Scott Douglas McIntyre

Scott D. McIntyre, 66, Menomonie, Wis., passed away Friday, July 1, 2022.
Scott was born at Eau Claire to Phyllis and Roy McIntyre.
Scott had a love for baseball. His junior year of high school, he was voted most valuable player and pitched a no-hitter. After graduating from Barron High School in 1974, he went on to coach Babe Ruth and Little League.
He logged with his uncle George before running Scott and Anita's Bar, Ridgeland, for five years with his sister Anita. Following that, he was an over-the-road truck driver.
His proudest moment was becoming a father to his son, Christopher. He loved every moment spent with him and made many wonderful memories on the trips they took together.
Scott was an avid Brewer and Packer fan, and loved going hunting and fishing with his best friend, Gregory Wirth. He also enjoyed his trips to the casino with family and friends.
Surviving are a son Christopher; a sister Anita (Todd) Cockeram; a brother Jeff (Brenda); a sister Melissa (Lowell) Prange; aunts Barb and Jan Norton; along with many nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandmother Ester Bellis; and brothers Steve and Kevin.
A private service will be held at a later date.
To share a memory online, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.