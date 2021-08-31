Gail A. Jones passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at her home at the age of 77.
Born May 16, 1944, at Barron, Wis., she was the loving daughter of Ervin and Eleanor Kolb. Gail grew up on the Kolb family farm, north of Barron.
After high school, she spent time living in Minneapolis, Minn., Washington, D.C., and 25 years at San Angelo, Texas, before moving back to her hometown in 1989. She worked as a paralegal for over 30 years prior to her retirement.
Recently, she moved to the Minneapolis area to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters.
Her very favorite thing to do was “Shop ’til you Drop" with her granddaughters.
Surviving are a daughter Kris (Scot) Waggoner, and granddaughters Noelle (20) and Izzi (16), all of Edina, Minn.; and sisters Carol (Don) Quinn of Rice Lake and Peggy (Jeff) Soller of Eau Claire.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband Roy A. Jones, and her parents.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Visitation is at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11:00.
