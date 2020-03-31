Joyce Elaine Thompson

Joyce E. Thompson, 76, Barron, Wis., passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
She was born Sept. 30, 1943, to Lester and Helen (Stowell) Broker at Barron. She married Robert Thompson on July 22, 1961. Together, they had three children.
Joyce spent most of her life as a homemaker and then later was a cook at various places. She also enjoyed many years caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her love for sewing created lasting memories for all of her loved ones. She loved to spend time with her family and friends throughout the years.
Surviving are sons Alan (Lisa) of Barron and Bobby (Mary Ann) of Hillsdale; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother Dennis Broker of Arizona; sisters Marlys (Lee) Swan of Barron, Marlene (Steve) Amdall of Barron and Debbie (Jim) Harvey of Cadott; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Janelle Reichert; brothers Delbert, Lloyd and Ed Broker; and a sister, Deloris Broker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
