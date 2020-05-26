Carl Henry Molls

Carl H. Molls, 85, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19.
He was born March 3, 1935, at Eau Claire, Wis., to longtime residents Carl H. and Anna (Koehler) Molls. Carl was the second of five Molls children, which included Betty, Geradline, Roman and Don. Carl attended Turtle Lake School, and at the age of 17, he headed to Minneapolis, Minn., to work for Honeywell.
He met Jane Annette Cosert at Minneapolis and they married on Sept. 1, 1956, in Mason City, Iowa. They made a home in Minneapolis and spent weekends at a small cabin near Carl's childhood home on Upper Turtle Lake. They had two children, a son, Kevin, and a daughter, Susan.
In 1972, Carl and Jane made the cabin their permanent home and enjoyed many years on the water. In his finals years, Carl relocated to Cedarburg.
Carl was the first employee at New Richmond Industries, New Richmond, where he retired as a purchasing manager in 1989. Although retired, Carl continued to stay busy and social, and took on many part-time jobs around Turtle Lake and joined the Lions Club.
Carl enjoyed playing cribbage with friends and family. He was an active member of the local snowmobile club and was very close to his siblings his whole life.
He loved bowling. He bowled in leagues and tournaments in Clayton and Turtle Lake. Carl continued playing into his 80s at Cedarburg. He was a dedicated Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. However, his favorite games were those played by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, where he cheered them on from the stands and always gave a post-game hug.
Surviving are a son Kevin of Turtle Lake; a daughter Susan Molls of Cedarburg; grandchildren Amy (Mark) Roemhild, Emma (Kelly) Molls, Reed (Mariah) Molls, Ivy Molls, Max Molls, Benjamin (Heather) Ludy and Nicholas (Brianna) Ludy; great-grandchildren Sidney Roemhild, Ross Roemhild, Marney Roemhild, Miles Ludy and Cora Ludy; as well as nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and a brother Don.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, is handling arrangements.
