Gertrude Lila Millerman

Gertrude L. Millerman, 89, Rice Lake, Wis., died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Rice Lake.
She was born May 9, 1932, at Barron to Emil and Alma (Nitz) Zabel. Gertrude was raised on her parents' farm south of Barron. She and her brother attended grade school at Langlade School in the Town of Maple Grove. She was confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church, Barron.
Gertrude graduated from Barron High School. She worked at Clausen’s 5 & 10 Store, Musingwear and as a bookkeeper for Johnson Brothers in Barron.
She married William John Millerman in a small ceremony at Salem Lutheran Parsonage on Sept. 10, 1954. They made their home in Rice Lake. Their lives were blessed with five children and 64 happy years of marriage.
Gertrude was a homemaker, mother and wife, and with God’s help, they kept their family going through good and bad.
She taught Sunday school for many years and was a very active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, for over 35 years. They joined Redeemer Lutheran after St. John’s closed.
Gertrude loved to garden, cook and bake. She also skied and cut firewood. There were always fresh baked cookies and sweets, and no one left the house unfed or unwelcome. She was known for her many Christmas cookies. She loved the Lord and her family.
Surviving are children Paul (Sue) Millerman, Sandra (Gene) Carlson, Lynn Millerman, Robert (Linda) Millerman and Lee (Rhonda) Millerman; a brother Herbert (Deloris) Zabel; grandchildren Jeremy, Joshua, Amy, Sara, Michael, Angela, Samuel, Steven, Aaron and Katherine; 19 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces nephews and cousins.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband in 2018.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, from Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, with Rev. Jeffrey Seelow officiating and interment at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.