Richard Eugene Schultz

Richard E. Schultz, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
He was born to Henry and Helga (Foss) Schultz on Feb. 1, 1932. He graduated from Barron High School in 1950. On January 2, 1950, he joined the United States Marine Corps.
On Jan. 10, 1953, he married Lois Ann Miller, his high school sweetheart, and called her “sunshine” ever since. She was his homecoming queen in 1949.
He farmed the home farm his entire life and worked part time for Jerome Foods and the post office. Sports were always a huge part of his life in many ways, in high school and after. He was a longtime Barron youth hockey coach, softball coach and was very active in 4-H.
He was a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church and read the Bible front to back many times.
He was also a member of the Barron American Legion and the Almena Sportsmans Club. He was a Hunter Safety instructor and centered his life around kids.
He loved anything to do with hunting, fishing and trapping. He made many trips to Canada fishing and out west to Mills Ranch in Wyoming to get the big one. In 1974, he was awarded the Wisconsin State Wildlife Conservationist of the Year and was honored to receive that award in Madison.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Nancy (Tim) Krahenbuhl and Patty (John) Blaskowski; sons Steve (Cindy) and Paul (Myda); grandchildren Andrew Krahenbuhl, Amanda Olson, Jacob Blaskowski, Michael Blaskowski, Jay Blaskowski, Brett Schultz, Jenna Jackson, Justin Schultz and Emily Schultz; great-grandchildren Ali Wiesner, Avery Krahenbuhl, Emerson Krahenbuhl, Paige Schultz, Ian Schultz, Scarlett Schultz and Weston Schultz; sisters JoAnn Miller and Barb Hanson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson Adam.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with burial at First Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Barron.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
