George Clifford Hoff

George C. Hoff, 93, Barron, Wis., passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home with his wife of 72 years, Marjorie, by his side.
George was born Feb. 8, 1928, at St. Paul, Minn., to Paul and Ruth (Copeland) Hoff. They moved to rural Arland, Wis., where the family farmed. He attended Dority Creek School through eighth grade and graduated from Barron High School in 1945.
Following his passion for dairy farming, he attended UW Madison Ag Short Course. Upon his UW graduation, he returned to Arland and started his own farming operation a mile away from the home farm.
George married Marjorie Bellows on Nov. 20, 1948. They were blessed with two sons, Mark and Todd. Together, they built Breezee Acres and a nationally known Registered Guernsey herd. The highlight was in 1975, when his very own bred and owned Agrippas Jean Registered Guernsey cow was crowned Reserve Supreme Champion All American at World Dairy Expo in Madison.
In 2002, George and Margie were honored for 50 years of leadership of the Peppy Pals 4-H Club, which they founded. In the early years of the Peppy Pals, monthly meetings were held at the Hoff residence. They far exceeded the job description of a 4-H leader! Over the years of 4-H leadership, they assisted many youths in showing cattle.
George was Town of Arland treasurer for several decades. He enjoyed visiting with neighbors when they came to his house to pay their taxes. His years of experience served him well as a member of the Wisconsin Town Board Association.
As an avid antique gas engine collector; he loved his time helping build the Hungry Hollow Gas Engine organization.
Above all else, George was a very proud grandfather. Three of his six grandchildren lived on the family farm across the road from him. He spent his retirement days helping the next generation carry on the farming tradition. Every day the grandkids could be found “helping” Grandpa and Grandma or enjoying cookies and tea with them at the kitchen table “Down South.”
George will forever be remembered as a genuine “salt of the earth” man, hardworking farmer, caring person willing to help anyone with anything, loving Christian soul, and a life teacher. He has left treasured memories to many.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 72 years, are sons Mark (Kelly) of Barron and Todd of Chetek; grandchildren Matt (Misty) Hoff, Mitch Hoff and McKylie Hoff, all of Barron, Cassandra Hoff of Rice Lake, Caitlynn Hoff of Madison and Carson Hoff of Chetek; a great-granddaughter Natalie Hoff of Barron; a brother-in-law/son Charles (Wanda) Bellows of Cameron; as well as several special nieces, nephews and cousins.
George was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Richard, and a sister Doris Crowe.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, from First United Methodist Church, Barron. Visitation was held an hour and a half prior to services.
A private burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
