Edna Feidt, 94, Almena, Wis., died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
She was born Nov. 20, 1925, at Rice Lake to Alvin and Mabel (Bryngelson) Hegna. She was raised in Barron, where she graduated from high school. After graduating, she worked briefly in Chicago, Ill., and at various interesting jobs, including Corktown in Almena.
She was married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena, on Nov. 13, 1948, to George Feidt. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1999. They farmed and raised their two children in Almena.
She was also busy with church activities, like choir and altar society, as well as other community organizations, such as 4-H, Barron Hospital Auxiliary and Barron County Homemakers. She volunteered at Pioneer Village Museum, rural Cameron.
Edna was also a faithful blood donor, active with the Red Hat Society, enjoyed gardening, quilting, and playing cards with family and friends, as well as fishing with grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter Pattye (Rick) Miller; a son Tom (Lynn); grandchildren Jodi (Karl) Klare, Kelly (Candie) Miller, Mandi Miller, Aaron (Stacey) Feidt, Andy Feidt and Arik (Whitney) Feidt; great-grandchildren Jonas, Carter, Sawyer, Jorey, Gage, Eli, Alyx, Reeve, Brynn and Zane; a brother Alvin Hegna; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, and a sister Gladys Mohn.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to Mass at the church.
