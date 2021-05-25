Dianne K. Hanson, 72, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Dove Health Care, Rice Lake.
She was born Nov. 4, 1948, at Barron to William and Betty (Woolever) Picknell. She attended school in Barron and Cumberland.
Dianne married Donald Hanson on Dec. 19, 1970, at Salem Lutheran Church, Barron. She worked as a CNA for many years at Barron Extended Care, followed by doing daycare, working at Kirkwoods IGA and caregiving.
She loved her grandkids and loved having them come over (just don’t touch her cookies).
Surviving, in addition to her husband Don, are sons Ken (Deb) of Chippewa Falls and Donny (Audrey) of Barron; a daughter Karen Hanson of Barron; grandchildren Chris, Ashley, Cassie, Tyler, Kayle, Courtney, Jenessa, Alexis and Jacob; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Hazel Matton of Almena, Sharon (George) DeGidio of Minnesota, Lorraine Slack of Rice Lake and Linda Breezee of Minnesota; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved dog Max.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Elmer and Ella Hanson; twin great-grandsons Grayson and Dayton; sisters Cathy, Vickie and Gloria; and brothers Gene, Edward and Dale.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, from Foursquare Gospel Church, Barron, with Pastor David Smith officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.