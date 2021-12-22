Lorrel J. Ludy, 74, Soldotna, Alaska, passed peacefully from this world into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after a short fight with cancer. Lorrel was a dedicated and loving husband, a devoted father to his children, and a wonderful grandpa to his 11 grandchildren. We will forever carry him close in our hearts!
Lorrel was the Christmas present for William "Bill" and Wilma Ludy, born Dec. 25, 1946, at Rice Lake, Wis., and was the second born child out of seven. He enjoyed green olives and it is said that he often received them for a Christmas gift. In high school, he enjoyed football and wrestling, winning at the state level and receiving many trophies.
It was thought that he would go on to compete in the Olympics but instead joined the Army and coached wrestling while enlisted. After receiving an honorable discharge, Lorrel went on to graduate from Ambassador College, Pasadena, Calif., with a degree in theology.
He wanted to travel the world and even enjoyed a trip to Europe accompanied by his sister Jeanne. He needed to make money though in order to travel, so when an opportunity presented itself to make money in Alaska, he headed there and met his bride-to-be, Anna.
Lorrel and Anna were married on March 5, 1977, at Soldotna, Alaska. They were blessed with two daughters, Virginia and Elizabeth. Lorrel worked as a teacher in the school district and as an education coordinator for the department of corrections, until his retirement in 2012.
Retirement gave Lorrel more time to enjoy and make memories with their 11 grandchildren.
Lorrel enjoyed gardening in his two high tunnel green houses, traveling to Hawaii and Mexico with Anna, woodcarving, camping, his Boston Whaler, and people...Lorrel loved people and never met a stranger he couldn't talk to.
Most of all, Lorrel was a man of God and took his relationship with Jesus very seriously. He didn't just walk the walk; Lorrel's desire to serve God and honor Him permeated his whole life, and was infectious. He looked to the Holy Bible, God's word, for answers to his questions in life. When asked for advice, he was known to grab the Bible and say, "Well, let's see what God tells us about that."
Lorrel had a servant’s heart and would help anyone he could. He served his family well until the very end and never stopped trying to care for us, and love us. Even while hospitalized, he was telling his nurses and those caring for him about Jesus and praying with them.
His legacy is far reaching, even further than we realized. It is an understatement to say he will be missed.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Anna K. Ludy, are daughters Virginia "Ginger" (Glenn "BJ") Bouton of Soldotna, Alaska, and Elizabeth Ludy of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; grandchildren Tyler, Lillian, Katelyn, Evelyn, Vivian and Isaac of Soldotna, Alaska, and Serenity, Trinity, Kymani Kyrie and Teja of Lawrenceburg; siblings Doug of Raleigh, N.C., Greg (Cynda) of Melbourne, Fla., Debbie (Allen) Nelson of Rice Lake, Jeanne (Tim) O'Reilly of Rochester, Minn., Nancy (Fess) Fessenden of Amherst and Brian (Wanda) of Sun Prairie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and his uncle John Ludy of Barron.
Lorrel was preceded in death by his parents.
