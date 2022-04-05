Perry Swenson, 78, Dallas, Wis., formerly of Kewaskum and Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Kathy Hospice, with his loving family at his side.
Perry was born at Rice Lake on May 13, 1943, to Lonnie and Carole (Elftman) Swenson. Perry grew up in Chetek.
He met the love of his life, Carol Taylor, in 1961. They married in 1962, having over 60 years together.
Perry worked at Mercury Marine for over 43 years, retiring in 2005. After retirement, they moved back to Dallas. Perry’s happiest times were spent fishing with his children and grandchildren, playing cards and going for long rides in Mom’s Mustang looking for deer (fondly known as deer fishing).
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Bob (Shelly), Carole (Allen) Hohl, Wayne (Teri), Dolly (Pat) Limbach, Angie (Todd) Thull and Kerie (Mike) Kunkel; a sister-in-law Beverly Taylor; brothers-in-law Ben Kappler, Alec (Karen) Taylor and James Pintor; grandchildren Nathan (Lindsey) Swenson, Michael Matthews, John Matthews, William (Sam) Matthews, Michael (Rhiannon) Klotz, Emily (Dan) Smith, Paul (Candace) Klotz, Alex (Meghan) DeSmidt, Danielle (Brett) Leiknes, Niky (David) Clark, Jim (Jackie) Fischer, Matt Limbach, Katie Limbach, Bryce (special friend Kim Firkus) Thull and Michaela Kunkel; 23 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Larry; a sister Rita Pintor; brothers-in-law Robert and Karl Taylor; sisters-in-law Ruth (Larry) Zingsheim and Maryann Kappler; a grandson Dustin Swenson; and his beloved dog Dingo.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, from Dallas Lutheran Church, with Pastor Adam Klefstad officiating.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kathy Hospice, West Bend, are appreciated.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.