Evelyn (Erickson) Peterson, 88, Barron, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic, Eau Claire.
She was born June 8, 1933, to Alfred and Alvilda (Powel) Erickson at Rice Lake. Evelyn was raised and attended school in Barron. After high school, she moved to St. Paul, Minn., to work for an insurance company.
On Aug. 21, 1954, she married Melvin Peterson at First Lutheran Church, Barron. She farmed alongside her husband for 38 years and was recognized for being part of a Century Farm prior to moving to Barron.
Evelyn enjoyed playing the piano, reading, gardening and baking. She was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church, where she served on numerous committees, and volunteered at the Barron hospital. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a son Larry (Roxane) of Barron; a daughter Vicky Lynn (Butch Hansen) Cordy of Waupaca; grandchildren Christia (Jon) Armstrong, Andrew Peterson, Tesha (Jeremy) Horvath, AJ (Breann) Cordy, Timothy (Jessica) Cordy and Samantha (Chris) Martin; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother Wayne (Kitty) Erickson of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters Beverly and Mary.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with Pastor Ron Mathews officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
