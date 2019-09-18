Jennie Ann (Sunderland) Hansen, 86, Cameron, Wis., passed away at Monroe Manor, Barron, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 12, 1933, to Frank and Lillian (Crane) Sunderland at Correctionville, Iowa.
She married Ermin Hansen on Nov. 9, 1950, in a double wedding ceremony with her brother, Richard, and Ermin's niece, Veda. She was so proud to say she was the mother of five boys and a girl!
Jennie had an amazing 40-year career at the Cameron Elementary School. She started as a dishwasher in the kitchen and then graduated to cook, where she was known for her awesome homemade bread. Her next stop was the main office, doing every secretarial duty there ever was. She finally landed in the library, making the most beautiful, artistic bulletin boards and of course always taking care of the children's needs.
Jennie was the perfect traveling companion, as she didn't care where she was going, as long as she was going somewhere! She especially loved country music and spent many summers at Fan Fest in Nashville with friends Diane, Lois, Ardie, Carolyn and others.
Some of her travels took her to Germany, Alaska, Montana (with Bink) and across the border to Canada to fish with the Johnston, Coleman, Hover, Koepp and Demers couples. Jennie went to Lambeau Field to watch her beloved Packers and she could be seen at just about every sporting event Cameron High School had to offer!
There was never a more gracious hostess. Jennie loved having visitors, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grands. Even if the only thing she had in her cupboard was a jar of peanut butter, she would end up serving a five-course meal! You will never meet a more loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Surviving are a daughter Chari (Dan) Martin of Spooner; sons Randy (Peggy) of Clayton, Glenn (Corinne), Rick (Carol), Mitch (Janine) and Chris (Debbie), all of Cameron; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard (Veda) Sunderland of Hayward and Harry Sunderland of Barron, as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson Auhston; sisters Marion, Mila, Betty and Joan; and brothers Austin and Smokey.
Visitation will be held 3-6 p.m. with a 6:00 funeral service Friday, Sept. 20, from Living Water Church, Cameron, with Pastor Ned Lenhart officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, and supper will be served at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
