Frank Darrah, 94, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was born to Charles and Florence Darrah of rural Barron on April 3, 1926. Frank graduated from Barron High School in 1943.
He drove school bus for a year after graduation and then worked for a neighboring farmer until 1950, when he was drafted. He served two years active duty in Korea from 1950-1952 in the United States Army. Upon discharge from the Army, he returned to Barron and worked at the creamery in Cameron.
Frank married Carol Egstad in 1955. He continued to work for the creamery for 12 years and then worked at Bibbey Body Works, Rice Lake, until he retired.
Frank's hobbies included deer hunting, fishing, golfing and woodworking. His greatest passion was singing. He sang in the church choir and was invited to sing hundreds of solos for weddings, funerals and special events.
Frank was a charter member of the Heart of the North Barbershop Chorus in Barron and sang tenor with them for 25 years. For a short time, he belonged to the quartet “Uncalled Four.” He loved singing and his family has many fond memories of his vocal accomplishments.
Surviving are children Susan (Pat) McCabe of Shawano and Diane (Ron) Terrell of Longwood, Fla.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his siblings.
A memorial service will be held on a later date at Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron. Burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Local arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
