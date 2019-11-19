Elaine Amanda Glaser

Elaine A. Glaser, 91, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
She was born April 12, 1928, to Theodore and Agnes (Johnson) Jacobson.
She married Philip Glaser on Nov. 25, 1945. Together, they ran the family farm and raised seven children. Elaine worked out most of her life while living on the farm. She and Philip also owned and operated the Happy Hour Bar in Ridgeland while still farming.
She spent most of her retired years sewing wedding, bridesmaids and prom dresses, making many pillows, quilts and dolls, and mending alterations on clothes for many people. This occupation and being around her family is what she enjoyed the most.
Surviving are sons Gregory (Kelly) of Dallas and Bryan (Terri) of Ridgeland; daughters Dawn (Dennis) Hartung of Ridgeland, Maxine (Roman) Molls of Barron, Katherine (Earl) Marion of Prairie Farm, Brenda (Ron) Kahl of Barron and Jacqueline (Eugene) Mewes of Wheeler; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and several great-great-great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Harmon of Ridgeland and Joyce (Larry) Paulson of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law Earl Marion; a sister Lorraine Woolridge; and two brothers-in-law.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, from St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Pastor Roger Quandte officiating and burial at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
