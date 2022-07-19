Richard J. Sunderland, 94, Hayward, Wis., died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, four days after his wife Veda of 71 years, at his home.
He was born July 10, 1928, to Frank and Alice (Crane) Sunderland in the Town of Arland, Barron County. He attended high school at Cameron.
On Nov. 9, 1950, he married Veda Dennis at Pine City, Minn. Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952, attaining the rank of Corporal. Along with farming, he was also a skilled carpenter and built many homes throughout the years.
Richard enjoyed, gardening, woodworking and going to baseball games.
Surviving are sons Kevin (Julie) of Birchwood, Brian (Jill) of Spooner, Todd of Onalaska and Kelly (Sonya) of Hayward; grandchildren Patrick, Brody, Justin, Wyatt, Veda and Shay; great-grandchildren Eli, Leo, Farrah, Brynn, Macey and Jaxson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife on July 9, 2022; children Regina and Brent; brothers Robert and Harry; and sisters Betty Richards, Joan DeRosia and Jennie Hansen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, from Blue Hills Masonic Center, Rice Lake, with Jason Stein and Eric Nueske officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, with military honors accorded by Pieper-Marsh American Legion Post 194 of Cameron.
Visitation will be held for an hour prior to services at the Masonic Center.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
