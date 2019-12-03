Arthur Leonard Huset

Arthur L. Huset, 88, Chetek, Wis., passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 21, 1931, at Rice Lake to the late Leonard and Mabel (Larson) Huset. He attended Howard Grade School, graduated from Chetek High School and attended St. Olaf College.
In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and fulfilled his childhood dream of being a pilot. Major Arthur Huset served his country by completing 585 missions in Vietnam, flying a C-123 cargo aircraft, and then became a B52 pilot. After 20 years, he retired from the Air Force as a Major, returned to his childhood home and continued his love for flying in his personal Piper Comanche 250 aircraft.
On May 23, 1992, he married Gladys E. Reichert at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, where he was also baptized and confirmed. Together, they built a new home on Arthur’s grade school sight in Township of Sioux Creek.
He was devoted to God, family, church, volunteering at the Rice Lake Airport, helping anyone in need, learning new computer programs and providing airplane rides to friends and family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are stepchildren Julie (Rick) Jari of Barron, Tamy (Bruce) Severude of Barron and Ricky (Tracy) Reichert of Spooner; precious grandchildren Tara (Clayton) Macone, Rick A. (Kylie) Jari, JoHanna (Bryan) Hundley, Kiersten and Karia Severude, Ellen, Megan and Aaron Reichert, and Hannah Langhammer; nine great-grandchildren; a sister Myrtle Severude; and three Douglas, Dale and Allan Severude.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew Dennis Severude.
Services and military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, rural Dallas, with Pastor Peter Friberg officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Dialysis Unit and many other medical professionals for all their care and support.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
