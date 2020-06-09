Dianne K. Knowlton, 79, Chetek, Wis., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Meadowbrook nursing and rehab, Chetek.
She was born Sept. 2, 1940, at Ladysmith and grew up at Fireside Lodge Resort with her family. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire with a degree in education in 1962.
Dianne married Eugene Knowlton on April 1, 1977. She was an elementary teacher in Chetek for three years, then owned and managed Dianne's Supper Club in Chetek for almost 10 years.
Dianne spent 20 years providing service to others through her employment at Aurora Community Services, House Calls, New Concepts, Northern Pines and Community Care. In retirement, she became mayor of the City of Chetek for 8 years.
Dianne was a member of the Lions Club for many years, the Chetek Hydroflites Waterski Club and enjoyed Calhoun Memorial Library.
Surviving are stepchildren Joyce Knowlton of Hudson, Steven Knowlton of Eau Claire, Alan Knowlton of Chetek and James Knowlton of Chetek; a grandson Brett Knowlton of Chetek; and nephews Roger Kozel of Minneapolis, and Robert and Debbie Kozel (Matthew and Christopher) of Forest Lake.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband; a stepson Robert Knowlton; brothers Allen, Harry, Robert and Charles; and a sister Gladys.
There will be no public service. A private family graveside service will be held at the Chetek Cemetery.
In lieu of memorials, please donate to the Chetek Hydroflites Waterski Club (www.hydroflites.com/donate) or Calhoun Memorial Library.
