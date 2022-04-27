Charlene “Charlie” Henk, 80, died peacefully Thursday, April 21, 2022.
She was born April 24, 1941, at Stone Lake, Wis., to Gladys (Davis) and Harold Melby.
On Sept. 27, 1958, Charlie married the love of her life, Bernie. In 1965, they moved to Barron. On July 1, 1973, they bought the Pool Hall and operated it for 28 years.
Charlie loved life and helping others. She loved to dance and was happiest giving things away.
Charlie became a “mother” to many patrons and will be remembered for saying “Time to go you ‘ol Whippersnappers and hit the door!"
Surviving are children Jolene (Ken) Kozak, Debbie (Todd Garner) Cox, Ellen (Ron) Fogelberg, Annette (Dean) Coleman and Michael (Sandy) Henk; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister Sandra Oates; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bernard; a son baby Francis; daughters Bernadette and Michelle; a grandson Brandon; grandbabies Sarah and Andrew; and sisters Janet, Gloria, Lynn and Noreen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. A celebration of life will be held later that day, from 3-6 p.m. at 5th Street Saloon, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
